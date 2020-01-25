CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 860.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 84.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVB. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.69.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $219.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.78 and a 200 day moving average of $211.76. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $185.36 and a fifty-two week high of $222.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

