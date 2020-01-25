Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Holdings Raised by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $116,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,279,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 17,619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,788 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,407,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,129,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,299,000 after acquiring an additional 674,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

