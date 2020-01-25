CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 371 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 22.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 22.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $142.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.97. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.52 and a twelve month high of $142.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 585 shares in the company, valued at $80,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,482,582.56. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.