TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

THS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.79.

NYSE:THS opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $67.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 43.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

