Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRNO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.40.

TRNO opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.68. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.79 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

