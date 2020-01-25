Insider Selling: Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Sells $10,500.00 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $10,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ESNT opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. Essent Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Essent Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in Essent Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 30,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

