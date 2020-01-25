TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $700.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TDG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $606.08.

NYSE:TDG opened at $656.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $344.61 and a fifty-two week high of $667.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $32.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

In other news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.87, for a total value of $4,707,061.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,141,651.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total transaction of $5,333,066.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,050 shares of company stock valued at $54,926,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,139.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,510,000 after buying an additional 526,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after buying an additional 127,743 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,629,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 650.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

