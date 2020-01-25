$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. Vipshop posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vipshop by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

