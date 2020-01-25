Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). Aduro BioTech posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADRO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aduro BioTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ADRO opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $119.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.49. Aduro BioTech has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $87,240.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,880 shares of company stock valued at $96,020. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 55,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 75,003 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

