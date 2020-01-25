Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.40. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 65.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

SAIC stock opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $64.39 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.