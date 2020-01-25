CIBC Upgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) to “Sector Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $1.60 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRQ. ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.87.

Shares of TRQ opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,348,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220,399 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $3,353,000. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 16,674,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,514 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,681,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,104,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 826,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

