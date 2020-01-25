Pivotal Research Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $37.00

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target upped by Pivotal Research from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $34.50 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.39.

NYSE TWTR opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,183 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $307,424.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $540,207.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,411 shares of company stock worth $2,202,468 in the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $138,005,000 after buying an additional 31,404 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.4% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,976,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,628,000 after purchasing an additional 419,150 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,915,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $78,930,000 after purchasing an additional 261,481 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 58.7% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,861,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,962,000 after purchasing an additional 688,776 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 38.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,621,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,804,000 after purchasing an additional 449,174 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CIBC Upgrades Turquoise Hill Resources to “Sector Outperform”
CIBC Upgrades Turquoise Hill Resources to “Sector Outperform”
Pivotal Research Raises Twitter Price Target to $37.00
Pivotal Research Raises Twitter Price Target to $37.00
Uber Technologies PT Raised to $45.00 at Guggenheim
Uber Technologies PT Raised to $45.00 at Guggenheim
Unilever Downgraded by Berenberg Bank
Unilever Downgraded by Berenberg Bank
Quanta Services Inc Director Acquires $11,359.08 in Stock
Quanta Services Inc Director Acquires $11,359.08 in Stock
Visa Price Target Raised to $220.00
Visa Price Target Raised to $220.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report