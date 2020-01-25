Pivotal Research Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $37.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target upped by Pivotal Research from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $34.50 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.39.

NYSE TWTR opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,183 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $307,424.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $540,207.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,411 shares of company stock worth $2,202,468 in the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $138,005,000 after buying an additional 31,404 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.4% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,976,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,628,000 after purchasing an additional 419,150 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,915,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $78,930,000 after purchasing an additional 261,481 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 58.7% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,861,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,962,000 after purchasing an additional 688,776 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 38.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,621,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,804,000 after purchasing an additional 449,174 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

