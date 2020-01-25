Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $45.00 at Guggenheim

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UBER. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

UBER stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $47.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $6,364,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $410,227.88. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,250,823 shares of company stock worth $1,806,932,775.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

