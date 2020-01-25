Unilever (NYSE:UN) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. HSBC lowered Unilever from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.
NYSE UN opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.
