Unilever (NYSE:UN) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. HSBC lowered Unilever from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE UN opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,294 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 538.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,030 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,873,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,507,000 after acquiring an additional 292,943 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,766,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,165,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

