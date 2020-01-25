Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Director Acquires $11,359.08 in Stock

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Director Vincent D. Foster bought 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.86 per share, with a total value of $11,359.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,016,910.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PWR stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

