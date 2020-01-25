Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on V. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.68.

V stock opened at $205.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $210.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

