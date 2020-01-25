Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on V. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.68.
V stock opened at $205.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $210.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
