Philip Andrew Smith Sells 250 Shares of INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) Stock

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $13,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,922.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Philip Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Philip Andrew Smith sold 1,195 shares of INTL Fcstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $59,654.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTL opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company has a market cap of $987.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.71. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in INTL Fcstone by 57.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in INTL Fcstone in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in INTL Fcstone by 62.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in INTL Fcstone in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in INTL Fcstone by 133.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

