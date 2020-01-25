Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by G.Research

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at G.Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 52.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,436,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after buying an additional 488,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 24.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 110,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 21,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.