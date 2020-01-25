First Personal Financial Services Raises Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Nucor were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,663,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,529,000 after buying an additional 185,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 363.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,967,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,431,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,823,000 after acquiring an additional 94,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

NUE stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

In related news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,513,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

