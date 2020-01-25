First Personal Financial Services Sells 874 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Clorox were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 48.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $138.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Shares of CLX opened at $158.28 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $166.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

