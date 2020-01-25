First Personal Financial Services Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST stock opened at $310.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $314.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

