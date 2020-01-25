First Personal Financial Services Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 79.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 378.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $95.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $79.59 and a 52 week high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

