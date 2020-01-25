The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,482 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,212,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,628,000 after acquiring an additional 118,427 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,018,000 after acquiring an additional 445,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,021,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,238,000 after acquiring an additional 182,776 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

NYSE KO opened at $57.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.