First Personal Financial Services Lowers Stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,730 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 5,492.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,607,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435,660 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. AMBEV S A/S has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 18.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. AMBEV S A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.90 price objective (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

