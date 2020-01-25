First Personal Financial Services Increases Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $79.80 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $74.12 and a 52 week high of $92.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.51.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

