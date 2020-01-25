Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 169,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $2,643,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 215.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT opened at $90.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.79. The company has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

