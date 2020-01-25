ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services owned about 0.08% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 798.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 45,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 21.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 37,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $997,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $39.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0943 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraShort S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

