First Personal Financial Services Sells 3,369 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $96.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

