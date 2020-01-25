First Personal Financial Services Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

VDE opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.97. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $72.99 and a one year high of $93.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

