JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 166.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 17.5% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $152,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,430,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,984 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,298,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,482,000 after purchasing an additional 191,088 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 57,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,629,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

