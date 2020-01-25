First Personal Financial Services Sells 62 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.80.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $536.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.24. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.82 and a 12-month high of $547.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

