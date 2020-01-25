First Personal Financial Services Sells 249 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,852,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,688,000 after acquiring an additional 457,104 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 27.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,685,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,663,000 after acquiring an additional 360,690 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,370,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,611,000 after purchasing an additional 234,293 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,194,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,048,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $352,212.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

