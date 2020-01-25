First Personal Financial Services Sells 1,020 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 228,363 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STLD. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

