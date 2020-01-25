First Personal Financial Services Trims Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in PPL were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 1,369.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,119,000 after buying an additional 937,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 876,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,593,000 after buying an additional 495,155 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,397,000 after buying an additional 485,652 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PPL by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,595,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,699,000 after acquiring an additional 424,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

In other news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $13,025,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 790,664 shares of company stock worth $26,840,754. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.05.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

