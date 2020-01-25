First Personal Financial Services Sells 1,006 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,962,000 after purchasing an additional 442,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,666 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after buying an additional 855,653 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,287,000 after buying an additional 135,838 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,955,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,551,000 after buying an additional 137,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Cfra raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

