3EDGE Asset Management LP Sells 703,857 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

3EDGE Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,101,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703,857 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 10.6% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 8.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $92,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 841.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,003,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,037 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,801,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,251,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,182,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,275,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $15.74.

