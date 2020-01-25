First Personal Financial Services Sells 640 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $177.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.66 and its 200-day moving average is $169.53. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $181.49.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.05.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.