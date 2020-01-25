3EDGE Asset Management LP Sells 791,668 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

3EDGE Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 791,668 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $19,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 104.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,312 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15,407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,867,000 after buying an additional 1,540,788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,533,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,827,000 after buying an additional 1,494,919 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,366,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,442,000 after buying an additional 1,375,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

