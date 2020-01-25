3EDGE Asset Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

3EDGE Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 39,957 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $67.44 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average is $75.58.

