Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Decreased by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lowered its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,340 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 4.3% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock opened at $351.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $237.27 and a 1-year high of $354.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.09. The firm has a market cap of $169.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.