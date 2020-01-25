Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 1,000 Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 243,812 shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $3,662,056.24.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $29.50 on Friday. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

BATRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. FBN Securities began coverage on Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.31 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the second quarter worth $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 206.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

