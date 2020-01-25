Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Insider Sells $25,868.80 in Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Ian Fier sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $25,868.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ian Fier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Ian Fier sold 529 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $8,559.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA opened at $28.18 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,302,000 after acquiring an additional 438,679 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

