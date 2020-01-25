Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Insider Sells $25,868.80 in Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Ian Fier sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $25,868.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ian Fier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Ian Fier sold 529 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $8,559.22.
Shares of NASDAQ MNTA opened at $28.18 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,302,000 after acquiring an additional 438,679 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MNTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.
Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
