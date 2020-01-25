Founders Capital Management Acquires 8,350 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 2.8% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 14,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after buying an additional 2,901,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,977,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,269,000 after acquiring an additional 94,751 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 92,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

