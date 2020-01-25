Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,076 Shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) Stock

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $33,423.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mario J. Gabelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,461 shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $68,957.15.

Shares of GGT stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 313,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

