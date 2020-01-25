Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,076 Shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) Stock

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $33,423.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mario J. Gabelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,461 shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $68,957.15.
Shares of GGT stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $8.81.
Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.