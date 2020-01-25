Founders Capital Management Sells 197 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Founders Capital Management reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.6% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. First American Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $1,883,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 63,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

