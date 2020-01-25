salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells 119 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $21,798.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,314.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total value of $21,415.24.

On Friday, December 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $19,618.34.

On Friday, December 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $19,593.35.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $182.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $186.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.35. The firm has a market cap of $163.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,518,000. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in salesforce.com by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,976 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,175,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $191,120,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

