Insider Selling: Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) SVP Sells 432 Shares of Stock

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) SVP Thomas Coull sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $14,813.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,587.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $826.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $39.08.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Smart Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Smart Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

