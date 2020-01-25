Russell A. Colombo Sells 500 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $22,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $600.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMRC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 100,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

