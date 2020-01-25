Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 2.6% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,595,000 after purchasing an additional 807,470 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 164.8% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 214,705 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 546,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 47.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $179,710,000 after purchasing an additional 527,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $114.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $324.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

