Nicholas Carter Sells 5,000 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $35,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $35,650.00.

Shares of TREC opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.70 million, a PE ratio of -237.92 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.31. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trecora Resources will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TREC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

